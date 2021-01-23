Recreational marijuana now legal in Arizona, but there are restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that recreational marijuana is legal for use in Arizona, dispensaries across the state are seeing lines of people outside their doors trying to get their hands on the green.
But just because it’s now legal, it does not mean people can use it everywhere. There are still restrictions in place for old, and new, marijuana users.
For example, smoking recreational or medical pot out in public spaces remains prohibited. And similar to alcohol, only adults 21 years of age or older may purchase the drug from a licensed establishement.
Driving under the influence of pot also remains illegal. However, Arizona does allow medical patients to consume medical marijuana in edible form in public, so long as they’re not operating a vehicle.
Driving under the influence of pot is considered a misdemeanor in Arizona. It is punishable by fines, a license suspension, probation or even jail time, depending on the circumstances or ramifications of an incident effected while operating a vehicle under the influence.
And there are other restrictions, such as in work environments.
Employers in Arizona still retain the right to maintain a drug-free workplace. So employers DO have the power to implement and enforce policies restricting the use of marijuana by employees in the workplace.
Also, licensed establishments selling the drug cannot sell more than 1 ounce to recreational-use customers. On the other hand, licensed establishments can sell as much as 2.5 ounces of marijuana to medical users.
Finally, selling the drug through delivery services is prohibited, since Arizona has not adopted any regulations yet on the matter.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, until the department adopts rules permitting and regulating delivery by marijuana establishments, it will remain unlawful.
“On or after January 1, 2023, the department may, and no later than January 1, 2025 the department shall, adopt rules to permit and regulate delivery by marijuana establishments.”
For more information on rules and regulations pertaining to the use of marijuana in Arizona, click on health department’s web-link above.
