Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has an estimated cash value of more than $739 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Mega Millions jackpot was just raised to $1 billion ahead of tonight’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $739.6 million.
If won, it would be the 2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 3rd largest in U.S. lottery history, trailing only the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 and the $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.
