Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem inspires next generation of poets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amanda Gorman, the nation’s first youth poet laureate, captivated the world at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
“It was exactly what this country needed at this point in time,” said Elaine A. Powers, the president of the Tucson Poetry Society.
Powers is also a poet herself, and said she was amazed by Gorman’s writing.
“I thought the inauguration struck the right tone of coming together as a United States of America and putting aside our differences and welcoming each other,” Powers said.
The poem, “The Hill We Climb,” called for Americans to come together and for the nation to heal. Gorman’s words also touched poet and library director at the University of Arizona Poetry Center Sarah Kortemeier.
Kortemeier says the inaugural poem captured the true strength of poetry.
“She made us all feel that we were there present with her in that moment and that we can all love and remember and take part in, and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
Kortemeier is hopeful children and teenagers also felt moved by Gorman’s words and use poetry to express themselves.
“[Poetry] gives young people a chance to channel what they’re feeling and what they’re experiencing and to have it raised up for the art that it is.”
The Pima County Superintendent said Gorman is an inspiration and he wants students to learn from her talent, creativity and leadership.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.