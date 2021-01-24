Authorities search for two escaped inmates in Florence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) reports two inmates have escaped from ASPC-Florence.
Inmates John B. Charpiot, ADC #265660 and David T. Harmon, ADC #057610, escaped from the medium custody south unit at ASPC-Florence on Saturday according to authorities.
Charpiot, a medium-custody inmate, was admitted to prison in 2011 after being convicted out of Maricopa County to serve 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse.
Harmon, also a medium custody inmate housed at the south unit, was admitted to prison in 2012 after being convicted out of Maricopa County to serve a total of 100 years for kidnapping charges and second-degree burglary charges.
The inmates were not accounted for during the 8:30 p.m. count Saturday, January 23. They were last accounted for at the 4 p.m. count Saturday afternoon.
The department says they have dispatched chase teams, tracking dog teams and fugitive apprehension unit to find the inmates. Local authorities and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are also assisting in the search.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911. Updates and new information will be provided on an ongoing and regular basis.
