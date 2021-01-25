ACTION DAY: Cold temperatures to follow snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, Jan. 26, because of valley rain and snow with a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning in place.
Through Tuesday morning, precipitation will be fairly light and spotty in nature with snow levels hovering between 2,500′ and 3,000′.
The Winter Storm Warning is in place through 5 p.m. Tuesday for all of our mountains and for portions of eastern Cochise County below 5,000′. This includes Douglas, Willcox, Sierra Vista, Benson and Nogales. They could pick up one to three inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Tucson, Green Valley, Marana and Vail through Tuesday afternoon.
After the rain/snow diminishes from west to east Tuesday afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will be the coldest of the season Wednesday morning. In Tucson, temperatures will get down to the mid 20s, with single digits possible in higher valleys east and south of the metropolitan area.
TUESDAY: 50% chance for rain and snow showers through the morning with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place. Clear skies allow for temperatures to fall into the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread morning frost then sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers, especially in the evening. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
