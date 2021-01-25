Border agents take custody of 30 people found inside abandoned residence

LAREDO, Texas (KOLD News 13) - Border agents with the Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit and Laredo South Station shut down a stash house in Rio Bravo, Texas.
The incident occurred during the late afternoon of Jan. 20, when HPU agents responded to a smuggling attempt near a ranch south of the city. Agents tracked a group of individuals to Espejo Molina Road where they observed the group getting into a black minivan. HPU alerted agents from LRS about the suspicious vehicle.
Agents followed the vehicle to an abandoned residence and discovered 30 people including the brush guide that had led them as they traveled into the country. None of the people were wearing any personal protective equipment. All of them were provided PPE, medically screened, and taken into custody pending further investigation. They were determined to be illegally in the United States and from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said, “We continue to encounter stash houses with large numbers of illegal aliens in residential neighborhoods and in close proximity to other homes and families. As residents throughout our area limit social gatherings and sacrifice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we see smugglers and these aliens totally disregard globally recognized safety practices, putting themselves and others at risk.”
