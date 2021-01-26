FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Hard Freezing Warning as temps drop below freezing overnight.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies will clear in the wake of our storm. This sets the stage for sub-freezing temperatures overnight through Wednesday morning. Hard Freeze Warning in place from 2 to 9 am for parts of Pima county and Pinal county including the Tucson metro area. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a slow warming trend highs increase to the mid 50s. Staying dry Wednesday and Thursday as the area is between storms. Friday evening through Saturday the next chance for rain moves in. Snow stays above 5,000.
TONIGHT: Hard Freeze Warning in place. Clear skies allow for temperatures to fall into the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread morning frost then sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers, especially in the evening. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
