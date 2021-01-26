FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Hard Freezing Warning as temps drop below freezing overnight.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies will clear in the wake of our storm. This sets the stage for sub-freezing temperatures overnight through Wednesday morning. Hard Freeze Warning in place from 2 to 9 am for parts of Pima county and Pinal county including the Tucson metro area. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a slow warming trend highs increase to the mid 50s. Staying dry Wednesday and Thursday as the area is between storms. Friday evening through Saturday the next chance for rain moves in. Snow stays above 5,000.