FEMA increases federal support to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is supporting state and local government partners to identify and fill resource gaps, provide federal funding to accelerate state vaccination efforts and establish vaccine sites.
At the request of Arizona, FEMA deployed 66 disaster personnel to assist with vaccination efforts at state and locally managed vaccination distribution sites in Glendale, Kingman, Prescott Valley and Tucson.
FEMA is also currently coordinating the support of over 130 doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical support personnel from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Defense to augment hospital staff levels in response to the influx of coronavirus patients. Since March 2020, FEMA has facilitated deployments of hundreds of federal medical personnel to support the state’s emergency response needs.
Prior to the executive orders to expand vaccination efforts, FEMA obligated more than $57.5 billion toward COVID-19 response efforts, $1.2 billion of which went to Arizona.
