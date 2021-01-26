Gov. Ducey announces $1 million in funding to expand outdoor seating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is providing Arizona restaurants and other dining establishments with $1 million to help expand outdoor seating in the hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to make sure more of our hard-working local restaurants have the opportunity to do the same,” Gov. Ducey said in a news release.
The money will help businesses purchase items like outdoor furniture and barriers so employees can safely serve patrons. The funding announced today will be directed to pending applications submitted to the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, launched in December 2020 to support local restaurants.
Governor Ducey announced an initial investment of $1 million for the program on December 2 and an additional $2 million on January 5. Funding has been provided to nearly all eligible businesses that have been approved for an extension of premises.
To qualify for the funding, restaurants must meet a number of requirements including complying with all COVID-19 related executive orders, plan to extend the premises for a minimum of three months, have fewer than 50 employees, and more.
The $1 million comes from the state’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, a bipartisan budget agreement signed by the Governor that added $50 million for Arizona’s COVID-19 response.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.