Greek scientists say they’ve found a 20-million-year fossilized tree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scientists in the Greek island of Lesbos say they have found a fossilized tree that has remained intact under pyroclastic ash for 20 million years.
The tree fossil was found during road work on an ancient forest in Lesbos that became petrified millions of years ago. The specimen was transported from the site by using a flexible device, known as a splint, that maintains fragile objects safe as they are moved around.
Scientists say this is the first time an item like this has been found in such good condition, complete with branches and roots, since excavations at the site began in 1995.
The tree is about 19 meters long, and is said to have been preserved due to the thick layer of volcanic ash that covered it after it fell.
The petrified forest, itslef, is the result of a volcanic eruption that took place 20 million years ago. The eruption is said to have smothered the entire island’s subtropical ecosystem in lava.
In addition to the fossilized tree, a large number fo fruit tree leaves from that time, along with animal bones, were found in the general area.
