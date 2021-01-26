Multiple highways closed because of winter weather across Arizona

PHOENIX – Winter weather closed multiple highways in Arizona’s high country on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Interstate 17 and State Route 87 are closed with no estimated time to reopen.
Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Drivers are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter for traction in case you get stuck in the snow.
The following highways are closed:
- Interstate 40 is closed eastbound at State Route 89.
- State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363).
- State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342.
- Interstate 17 is closed northbound at State Route 179.
- US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine).
- State Route 73 from US 60 to SR 260.
- State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow.
- State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87.
- US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low.
- State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale.
- State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
