Multiple highways closed because of winter weather across Arizona

Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Drivers are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter for traction in case you get stuck in the snow.