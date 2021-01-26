Sanders, democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Senator Bernie Sanders, joined with other house democrats, announced the introduction of a bill that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
The Raise the Wage Act of 2021 would make this increase over the next four years, and would increase wages for nearly 32 million Americans.
Sanders said the $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage is a starvation wage, and no person in America can make it on $8, $10, or $12 an hour.
“In the United States of America a job must lift workers out of poverty, not keep them in it. We must raise the minimum wage to a living wage—at least $15 an hour,” he said. “And when we do that, not only will we be lifting millions of Americans out of poverty, we will be providing a raise to over 33 million workers.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer added by saying raising the minimum wage to this amount is a step Congress should take immediately, particularly due to the ramifications caused on many families by the coronavirus pandemic.
