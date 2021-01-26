Serious crash reported on eastbound I-10 near Mescal

MESCAL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported a serious crash on eastbound I-10 near Mescal on Tuesday morning, Jan. 26.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, one lane was blocked for about an hour.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the rollover crash was reported at Milepost 292, which is near the county line between Pima and Cochise counties.
Public safety personnel is en route and drivers were told to expect delays.
No further information was immediately available.
