Serious crash reported on eastbound I-10 near Mescal
The crash near Mescal was blocking one eastbound lane on Tuesday, Jan. 26. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 26, 2021 at 7:12 AM MST - Updated January 26 at 7:48 AM

MESCAL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported a serious crash on eastbound I-10 near Mescal on Tuesday morning, Jan. 26.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, one lane was blocked for about an hour.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has been advised of a serious vehicle rollover on Interstate 10 mile post 292 east...

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the rollover crash was reported at Milepost 292, which is near the county line between Pima and Cochise counties.

Public safety personnel is en route and drivers were told to expect delays.

No further information was immediately available.

