Retail pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors announced the State Retail Pharmacy Program will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to several pharmacy locations in Pima County.
There is no known date as to when the pharmacies will be vaccinating.
The following locations are:
- Fry’s Food Store 3770 W. Ina Rd.
- Fry’s Food Store 8080 S. Houghton Rd.
- Fry’s Food Store 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. (Sahuarita)
- Fry’s Food Store 12100 N. Thornydale Rd.
- Fry’s Food Store 4146 E. 22nd St.
- Fry’s Food Store 3640 S. 16th Ave.
- Fry’s Food Store 7868 N. Silverbell Rd.
- Fry’s Food Store 10655 N. Oracle Rd.
- Fry’s 7026 E. 22nd Std
- Safeway/Albertson’s 260 W. Continental Rdd (Green Valley)
- Safeway/Albertson’s 12122 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. (Oro Valley)
The board says they do not know exactly how many doses of the vaccine Pima County will receive.
At this time, there is no information on how individuals can register to receive the vaccine at these locations, however, the board says more information will follow.
