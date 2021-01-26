SLIDESHOW: Southern Arizona residents get chance to enjoy rare snow day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona residents were treated to a rare snow day on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The weather did lead to some crashes, especially on Interstate 19 early in the morning.
There is a hard freeze warning in effect for most of southern Arizona Tuesday night, but things will warm up again on Wednesday. Check out the forecast from our First Alert Weather Team HERE.
