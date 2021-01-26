Tucson police ask for help locating missing vulnerable adult

Angel King (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 26, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST - Updated January 26 at 8:12 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable woman.

19-year-old Angel King was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, near East Eastland Street and South Swan Road.

She left her residence on foot and occasionally uses a walker. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants, dark shoes. King is 6-foot-0, 145 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

She is non-verbal. If you see her please call 911 immediately.

