Tucson police ask for help locating missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable woman.
19-year-old Angel King was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, near East Eastland Street and South Swan Road.
She left her residence on foot and occasionally uses a walker. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants, dark shoes. King is 6-foot-0, 145 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.
She is non-verbal. If you see her please call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.