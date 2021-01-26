US Border Patrol agents perform hoist rescue mission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several agencies came together to rescue an injured migrant in a remote location in the Baboquivari Wilderness Peak area on Friday, Jan. 22.
The hoisted rescue mission was performed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents, and U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR).
According to a news release, Arizona Air Coordination Center was informed of a migrant lost in the mountains. Around 4 p.m., an AMO Black Hawk crew from the Tucson Air Branch with members of the Tucson Sector BORSTAR team aboard responded to the coordinates provided.
Weather conditions and the terrain made a foot rescue difficult. The Black Hawk crew lowered an AMO Aviation Enforcement Agent 50 feet to the injured individual below. After ascertaining the medical status of the individual, the Black Hawk crew returned and hoisted the individual to a BORSTAR team in the aircraft.
The individual was transported to the Border Patrol facility near San Miguel, Arizona to determine if further medical attention was necessary.
In 2020, Tucson aircrews rescued 46 individuals. So far, in 2021, Tucson aircrews have rescued 11 individuals.
