Winter pile burning resumes on Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts

A 2271-acre unit of machine piles about two miles south of Bill Williams Mountain near Cougar Park will also begin this week. The unit is broken into five blocks and ignitions will occur along forest road 122 along the northern portion of the unit Tuesday morning. Removing piles from this location will widen the fuel break along the 122 road that will create a safer defendable line offering better protection around the southwest side of Bill Williams Mountain in the event of an uncontrolled wildfire. Smoke is not expected to impact any residential areas and is forecasted to ventilate quickly.