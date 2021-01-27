COVID-19 vaccinated people can still contract virus, doctor says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are warning COVID-19 vaccinated people to continue taking precautions, as the possibility of contracting the virus is still in the air.
Multiple people across the country, including nurses, have reported testing positive for COVID after getting their first vaccine dose.
“Moderna and Pfizer are very similar, and you really have no protection from the vaccine during the first two weeks after you’re vaccinated,” said Dr. Sam Sun.
Sun is the director of the inDemic Foundation, a nonprofit of scientists and epidemiologists. He said it can take up to two weeks after the second vaccine dose to actually be protected from COVID-19.
“After your first dose of the vaccine your protection is about 50 percent, and after the second vaccine your protection is 95%,” he added.
Sun believes vaccinated patients who test positive for COVID, are exposed to the virus days before their vaccine, or sometime between their first and second dose.
“The mRNA vaccines have no potential to cause a real infection. They just encode for a small part of the actual virus that helps regenerate the immune response,” Sun said.
He shared some of the common side effects from getting vaccinated, that people shouldn’t confuse with COVID-19.
“Fatigue, some pain at the side of injection, muscle soreness. A small percentage can also experience fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea,” he said.
Sun assures the vaccine is extremely effective but encourages you to continue wearing your mask and social distancing even though if you’re vaccinated, as there’s still a 5-to-6 percent chance you can contract the virus.
“In an ideal world, we should wait until at least 80 percent of the population is vaccinated before we can stop doing those things,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.