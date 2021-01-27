FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a midweek break!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies have cleared in the wake of our storm leaving temps to fall into the 20s. Hard Freeze Warning in place from 2 to 9 am for parts of Pima county and Pinal county including the Tucson metro area. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a slow warming trend highs increase to the mid 50s. Staying dry Wednesday and Thursday as the area is between storms. Friday evening through Saturday the next chance for rain moves in. Snow stays above 5,000. Things clear out through the weekend as temps warm into the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread morning frost then sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies allow for temperatures to fall into the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 40% chance for showers in the evening.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers lingering in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
