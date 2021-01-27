FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a midweek break!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies have cleared in the wake of our storm leaving temps to fall into the 20s. Hard Freeze Warning in place from 2 to 9 am for parts of Pima county and Pinal county including the Tucson metro area. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a slow warming trend highs increase to the mid 50s. Staying dry Wednesday and Thursday as the area is between storms. Friday evening through Saturday the next chance for rain moves in. Snow stays above 5,000. Things clear out through the weekend as temps warm into the low 70s.