Kino, Banner North vaccination sites to delay opening Wednesday due to cold weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 vaccine sites at Kino Sports Complex and Banner University Medical Center North will both open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, instead of at 7:30 a.m., because of the cold weather.
The Pima County Health Department says all patients who were to receive their vaccines between 7:30 and 9 a.m. will be rescheduled to Wednesday afternoon, or at their earliest convenience.
- The Kino site is at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
- The Banner North site is in the parking garage at Banner-University Medical Center North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Bldg. 2.
PCHD says the safety of patients and those working and volunteering at the sites, both of which are drive-through, are of the highest priority.
Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing early Wednesday morning.
