Pima County flood control district seeking public feedback on park in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Regional Flood Control District is looking for public feedback on the development of its final master plan for the Canoa Hills Trails Open Space Park in Green Valley.
In a brief survey, residents can offer ideas on-site features, amenities, or potential uses for the park until March 19.
The county has changed the date of the public meeting where preliminary results will be shared to Thursday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress, first floor.
At that meeting, District staff will present an overview of the master plan’s design concepts and seek additional feedback from members of the public. A second questionnaire related to the park’s design concepts will also be available after the public meeting.
The Feb. 19 meeting and follow-up questionnaire will provide an opportunity for the public and other interested parties to address concerns and help the County better form an adaptive re-use plan that will serve the needs of the park for area residents and visitors, which will then serve as the park’s master plan.
According to a news release, county officials want the park to preserve and enhance native plant communities, mitigating erosion issues, and enhancing floodplain function.
Canoa Hills Trails Open Space Park is located on 139 acres and occupies the former Canoa Hills Golf Course in Green Valley. The site sits between major traffic routes (Camino del Sol), with residential streets and culverts under major roadways connecting the parcels.
Those not able to attend the in-person meeting in February can watch and ask questions on the Pima County’s YouTube page. Those attending the public meeting in person must follow the Covid-19 guidelines below. In-person attendance is limited to 34 people.
