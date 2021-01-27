Wet weather brings relief for wildlife

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many across southern Arizona are happy to finally have some winter weather, including local wildlife and those who protect it.
“Around here it really is a hallelujah moment,” said Mark Hart, Public Information Officer for the Arizona Fish and Game Department.
Hart says since April, they have hauled nearly 50,000 gallons of water to mountains across southeast Arizona so animals don’t go thirsty.
“Usually we don’t have to haul water after the monsoon,” said Hart. “This year was a nonsoon. We had no monsoon, so we had to haul water during July, August, September, October into December, and now January.”
Since 2013, Arizona has focused on reintroducing Bighorn Sheep in areas across the state, including in the Catalina mountains. Hart says because the sheep are so prone to diseases, making sure they don’t have to travel far in search of water is crucial.
“We were so pleased to see that forecast,” said Hart. “We’ve been monitoring forecasts, knowing how much effort and time has gone into hauling water.”
All of the rain and snow over the last couple of days will allow for watering holes to naturally refill. Hart says while they have not noticed any mass die-offs because of the drought, that doesn’t mean animals aren’t stressed looking for water.
“There are many deer in the field right now in places they’re rarely seen,” said Hart. “That’s because they’re seeking water.”
Hart says the wet weather may not only help animals from going thirsty, but may also help prevent hunger. He says the rain will cause new growth following the Bighorn Fire this past summer.
We’ve already seen green shoots coming up, but that can’t be sustained without rain fall or snow, so we should see a green up, up there,” said Hart. “Bighorn sheep love to eat the new green stuff. A prickly pear shoot, for example, is like a big horn sheep salad bar. They love that stuff.”
Hart says because of all the rain and snow they don’t anticipate having to make another water haul for a long time.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.