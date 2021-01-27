Wildlife Park in Singapore introduces its first ‘assisted reproduction’ lion cub

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildlife park in Singapore on Tuesday, Jan. 26 released photos and video footage of its first lion cub born from artificial insemination.
Simba was born on Oct. 23, 2020 after a team at Wildlife Reserves Singapore successfully impregnated its mother Kayla in July. The father, Mufasa, however, did not survive the electro-ejaculation procedure used last January used to extract semen.
According to the park, Mufasa, 20, did not sire any cubs in his lifetime because of his aggressive behavior, discouraging successful pairings with any females.
WRS said Kayla was unable to feed her cub properly and that staff were assisting with bottle feeding, but Simba is growing and is healthy. The mother and son have yet to be introduced to the rest of the family.
A lioness in South Africa gave birth to the world’s first lion cubs born through artificial insemination in September 2019.
