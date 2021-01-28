CDC: First US case of COVID-19 variant detected in South Carolina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement saying officials are aware of the first documeted case of the COVID-19 variant in the United States, which was first detected in South Africa.
The first SARS-CoV-2 case was detected in South Carolina.
The CDC says at this time there is no evidence that the strain causes more severe symptoms, but the agency states that, similar to the virus variants found in Brazil and the United Kingdom, it may spread more easily and quicker.
The CDC has expanded the National SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance (NS3) in order to monitor variants of the coronavirus in the country.
“We continue working with national reference laboratories, state health departments and researchers from around the country to gather sequence data and increase use of genomic sequencing data in response to this pandemic,” said the CDC.
The CDC recommends for people to avoid traveling at this time; and for those who do travel to take extra precautions, especially as COVID-19 variants begin to spread worldwide.
