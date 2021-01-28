Crews to install art sculpture on Kino Parkway overpass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews under contract with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility will install a new art sculpture near the intersection of Kino Parkway and 22nd Street on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
The project replaces a previous sculpture in the same area.
Motorists should expect delays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department. Both sides of Kino Parkway will be reduced to one lane for the project.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.