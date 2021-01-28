FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another quick system pushing in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT FRIDAY: Quick-hitting storm moves through Friday afternoon through Friday night. 60 to 70% chance for valley rain late Friday. This is a warm system so snow will remain above 5,500 feet. 3 to 5 inches of snow possible for Mount Lemmon. Weekend will stay dry. Saturday temps struggle to reach 60 degrees, upper 60s Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid upper 60s. 20% chance by afternoon, 60% chance overnight. Windy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
