FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another quick system pushing in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT FRIDAY: Quick-hitting storm moves through Friday afternoon through Friday night. 60 to 70% chance for valley rain late Friday. This is a warm system so snow will remain above 5,500 feet. 3 to 5 inches of snow possible for Mount Lemmon. Weekend will stay dry. Saturday temps struggle to reach 60 degrees, upper 60s Sunday.