New bill adds pregnancy discrimination to Arizona Civil Rights Act

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Passed with near-unanimous support in both the state House and Senate, a new piece of legislation would make Arizona the 28th state to enact local laws banning pregnancy discrimination.
The bill, HB2045, just needs to be signed by Gov. Doug Ducey to become law, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.
If signed, this new bill would allow pregnancy discrimination complaints to be investigated by the Arizona attorney general’s office under the Arizona Civil Rights Act, “which prohibits discrimination in employment based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, genetic testing, disability, and retaliation.”
Before, the attorney general had to submit such complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for investigation, adding an additional layer of bureaucracy and delays to the investigation, the release stated.
HB2045 bill enforces that people facing pregnancy, childbirth or other related medical conditions should be treated the same as their colleagues.
