Sun Tran to hold job fair Saturday, hiring transit bus drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re looking for a job in the Tucson area, listen up. Sun Tran will be holding a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 30 and is looking to hire ‘coach operators’.
The hiring event runs from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at the Sun Tran Administrative Offices at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd.
The transportation company is looking to hire full-time employess. Interested parties are asked to bring a resume, an I.D. and to be prepared for an on-site interview at the event.
The company is also offering a $250 bonus to hired applicants who already have a valid Commercial Driver’s License. For those without a CDL, Sun Tran will provide behind-the-wheel training, and assist trainees in preparing and testing for a CDL license test.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a good driving record and have the ability to learn to safely operate a 40-foot-long transit bus.
Training pay is $12.15/hour, with a starting salary of $14.43/hour.
To begin the application process online, click [HERE].
