UPDATE: Escaped inmates captured in Coolidge

COOLIDGE, AZ (AZ Family) – The two inmates who escaped from Florence prison last weekend have now been caught by law enforcement in Coolidge.
According to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the two were spotted in Coolidge and were apprehended by multiple departments including Coolidge police, U.S. Marshals and Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies.
The inmates, David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot both missed their official count around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The Arizona Department of Corrections said the last time they were accounted for was around 4 p.m. earlier in the day. The preliminary investigation shows the men moved an A/C unit, broke into a tool room and used those tools to break out of the prison.
Charpiot (on the left) is serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse after he was convicted in 2011. Harmon is serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges after he was convicted in 2012.
After escaping from the prison, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the two inmates tried to rob a business. DPS released surveillance photos of Harmon and Charpiot at the Green Tree Inn in Florence, less than a mile from the prison. The two were seen wearing white long-sleeved shirts and white masks.
No other details on how they were apprehended have been released.
