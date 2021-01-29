Missing Fla. girls, 12 and 13, recovered safely after Amber Alert

Missing Fla. girls, 12 and 13, recovered safely after Amber Alert
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area. (Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff | January 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM MST - Updated January 30 at 10:09 PM

(Gray News) - Police say a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl last seen in the Homestead, Florida, area have been recovered safely after an Amber Alert was issued for them.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.