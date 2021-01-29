Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson woman donates her kidney to little boy in dire need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week KOLD News 13 teams up with Casino Del Sol, rewarding people who go above and beyond in our community to make it a better place.
This week we shed light on one local woman, Yesenia Canez, who donated her kidney to a little boy in dire need. “I found this news article about a little boy who needed a kidney,” Canez said.
After seeing the article Yesenia wanted to help the little boy any way she could. After phone calls followed-up by doctor exams, she was a match.
“It’s just really rough thinking about a parent or a child having to go through something like this,” Canez said.
In December, she spent multiple days in the hospital following her surgery, donating a part of herself to a complete stranger who she said she cares deeply about.
However, her heart and sol tells Yesenia that if she had to go through it all again she would. “I would go through the surgery again, in a heart beat,” she mentioned.
