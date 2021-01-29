ASU security guard found with hundreds of child porn photos on USB drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona State University security guard is facing ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police said they found hundreds of child pornography photos at his place in Scottsdale.
53-year-old Jason Ripper was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 26 after officials concluded their investigation. In October, law enforcement was notified by Yahoo! that one of its email addresses may have been emailing child pron. Court documents say that the email address belonged to Ripper.
Cox Communications then tipped off investigators about the same IP address having child porn pictures but with a different email address. Police said that email address belonged to Ripper’s girlfriend.
On Tuesday, officials searched Ripper’s home and found a USB thumb drive with a folder on it labeled New CP for “child porn.” Police say the folder contained hundreds of pictures show the sexual exploitation of children.
Court documents said Ripper admitted to using his cellphone and computer to look at the photos and saved them to the flash drive.
Investigators said Ripper wanted to turn the child porn photos into art to “raise awareness” of child sexual exploitation issues.
He was arrested and his bond is set at $25,000.
