Authorities respond to suspicious man with gun on elementary campus

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista Police responded to a potentially dangerous call at Town & Country Elementary School this afternoon.
At 2:12 p.m., Sierra Vista Police received a phone call about a man with a gun in a vehicle at the school. Officers arrived on the scene and located the vehicle and temporarily detained a subject.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle was at the school to pick up a student, along with child in the car, who had a toy gun. Mistaking the toy for the real thing, a passerby saw the gun and notified the school office.
The school followed training protocol, locked down and called the police immediately.
SVPD says no one was in any danger and officers send out kudos to Town & Country for their swift and organized response.
