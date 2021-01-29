Decades old, LEGO still going strong despite pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -LEGO, the classic, colorful brick toy is celebrating 63 years of fun on Thursday.
“People really care about it. I’s important to them,” said Becky Burnett, co-owner of Bricks and Minifigs Tucson.
Becky and JL Burnett opened up their LEGO store at possibly the most difficult time to start a business—2020.
“August was our pushback date, so we were planning to open in spring,” said JL Burnett, co-owner of Bricks and Minifigs Tucson.
In a time so many places were closing, their sign read “open.” A risky business move, that has paid off so far.
“Opening during COVID was questionable because not a lot of people are leaving their house…however, the sale of LEGO went up during the pandemic because people needed something to do with the family,” said Becky.
According to the NPD group, toy sales increased by 16 percent in 2020, most in outdoor activities, dolls and building sets like LEGO.
“I think people treasure LEGO from when they were a kid, and they want to pass it down to their kids,” said Becky.
LEGO has held strong to their classic colors and style, but has recently branched out to market to girls and adults. The Burnett’s say the longevity of LEGO is as much connected to the memories and nostalgia as it is the continuation of a modern toy brand. They hope people will enjoy sets this year for National LEGO Day.
“Just getting out your old LEGO sets, [spend] time with your family building a new set,” said JL.
