ACTION NIGHT: Storm expected to bring rain Friday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fast-moving storm will pass through southern Arizona on Friday afternoon and night, Jan. 29, bringing the area an 80% chance of precipitation.
This is a warm system so snow levels will remain above 5,500 feet with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible for Mount Lemmon.
After the system moves through, things will be dry on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. Low to mid 70s are expected for the beginning of the workweek, with another quick system moving through Wednesday cooling temps back and bringing a small chance for rain.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid upper 60s. 20% chance by afternoon. Windy.
FRIDAY NIGHT: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.