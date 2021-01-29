FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick system rolling through later Friday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT FRIDAY: A quick-hitting storm moves through this afternoon through Friday night bringing us an 80% chance of precipitation. This is a warm system so snow will remain above 5,500 feet with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible for Mount Lemmon. After this system moves through, things will be dry for Saturday and Sunday. Temps will fall into the upper 50s Saturday before warming back up into the upper 60s by Sunday. Low to mid 70s are expected for the beginning of the workweek, with another quick system moving through Wednesday cooling temps back into the 60s with a small chance for rain.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid upper 60s. 20% chance by afternoon. Windy.
TONIGHT: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
