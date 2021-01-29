FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick system rolling through later Friday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT FRIDAY: A quick-hitting storm moves through this afternoon through Friday night bringing us an 80% chance of precipitation. This is a warm system so snow will remain above 5,500 feet with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible for Mount Lemmon. After this system moves through, things will be dry for Saturday and Sunday. Temps will fall into the upper 50s Saturday before warming back up into the upper 60s by Sunday. Low to mid 70s are expected for the beginning of the workweek, with another quick system moving through Wednesday cooling temps back into the 60s with a small chance for rain.