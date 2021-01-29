Gigantic titanosaur fossil semi-excavated in Argentina may be largest ever found

NEUQUEN, Argentina. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a gigantic titanosaur sauropod found in 2012 in Argentina may be one of the largest ever found, according to the journal ‘Cretaceous Research’.
The sauropod, which has not been named, could be even larger than the titanosaur called Patagontitan, a 76-ton, plant-eating behemoth fossil also found in Argentina in 2012.
But almost equally surprising is the specimen appears almost complete, according to José Ignacio Canudo, a paleontologist at Zaragoza University and part of the excavation team that discovered it.
“It could be the first to be found more or less complete when the excavation finishes,” Canudo said.
The team estimates its size at about 43 yards in length, from head to tail.
So far, the team has unearthed an articulated sequence of 20 vertebrae from the tip of the tail, plus a few more bones.
The remains, however, were left in the middle of the Patagonian dessert awaiting further excavation, due to traveling setbacks caused by the pandemic. The archaeological team also struggles to find funding to continue.
“Among the COVID problems and other problems, including financial ones, we did two excavation campaigns but it is necessary to get funds to continue,” Canudo said.
Given the early stage of the excavation, it is still uncertain whether the specimen belongs to a new species.
