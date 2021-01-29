Inmate in Buckeye dies by self-hanging, officials say

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, authorities in Buckeye are reporting an inmate has died from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging.
Officials say prison staff discovered 20-year-old Austin T. Georgatos unresponsive in his housing location, Thursday, Jan. 28.
Responding paramedics pronounced him deceased onscene.
Georgatos was admitted to the Arizona Department of Corrections in 2021 after he was sentenced out of Maricopa County for a dangerous drug violation.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.