Judge rejects Pima County’s appeal to reinstate 10 pm curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled against the mandatory curfew in Pima County. This allowed businesses to keep theirs door open past 10 p.m.
The county, however, appealed this decision, but it was in vain.
KOLD News 13 received a letter on Friday, Jan. 29, saying the Superior Court denied Pima County’s effort to immediately reinstate the mandatory curfew.
The letter read: “Judge Johnson once again has made it quite clear that Pima County exceeded its legal authority when it tried to impose a 10 pm curfew on its citizens – an unlawful action that hasn’t been attempted by any of the other 14 counties in the state – and that the curfew has caused, and would continue to cause, irreparable harm to the plaintiffs in this case.”
According to Judge Johnson, businesses should be given the opportunity to operate safely without unnecessary and unlawful interferance from the government.
In their intial claim, several businesses in the county argued that there was no evidence suggesting that forcing businesses to close at 10 p.m. prevented the continued spread of the coronavirus, especially since businesses were already required to abide by AZDHS mitigation guidelines.
Judge Johnson further signaled that the businesses that filed the lawsuit may be able to recover attorney’s fees from the county due to the unnecessary appeal i.e. Cobra Arcade Bar, HighWire, the Maverick and Union Public House.
