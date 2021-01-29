Kino Stadium announces new vaccination hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Center at Kino Stadium has changed its opening hour of operation from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 1. Officials say the change is to better accommodate the community
In addition, due to the inclement weather expected this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 29, the Kino site is advising those scheduled with later appointments today to come in early before an expected storm this afternoon.
- Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium located at 2500 E. Ajo Way will operate starting at 9 a.m.
- Banner - University Medical Center North located at 3838 N. Campbell Ave will continue operating with their current hours.
Patients who are scheduled to receive their vaccines late in the day at the Kino site on Friday, Jan. 29 who do not make it in before the storm, will be rescheduled at the North vaccination site same day or their earliest convenience at the Kino site.
Patients who had been scheduled to receive their first vaccines during the 8-9 a.m. window at the Kino site, will be rescheduled the same day or at their earliest convenience beginning Monday, Feb. 1, at the Kino site.
Patients who were scheduled during the 8-9 a.m. hour for their second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended vaccine window for their second dose, at their convenience at the Kino site.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.