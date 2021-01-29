Tucson family pleas for public to help find son’s stolen puppy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local family’s plea to the public to help them find their stolen puppy. The Tucson Police Department is on the hunt for the two suspects they said committed the crime.
The family’s worst nightmare happened in mid-January. 11-year-old Jaggard Aguirre’s furry friend, a German Sheperd/pit bull mix named Robado, was stolen right in front of him at a local park near his home near South Cherry Avenue.
“We were outside walking the dogs, we played a little bit, I then sat down, they came up to me and took him,” said Aguirre.
Jaggard’s mother, Julia Aguirre said she is willing to pay up, no matter the cost.
“I will pay them if I need too. I don’t know how much, but I will make it happen,” she said.
Police are still looking to identify the pair of suspects they said pushed the boy to the ground and stole the family’s puppy.
“I was really nervous. I was going to run right behind them, but I was afraid,” Jaggard said.
The family hopes that Robado is safe and not hurt.
As of now, authorities tell us there are no leads in the case. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 911 or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.