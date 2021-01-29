Pessimism, optimism; county says it’s time for both

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic began and Pima County will see case number 100,000.
The county began its vaccination program on Dec. 17, 2020 and will surpass 100,000 vaccines in a couple of days.
Two numbers intersecting. One a cause for pessimism. The other for optimism.
“It’s interesting we’re going to have this intersection of cases which is very concerning and continue to occur,” said Pima County Medical Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “At the time our vaccinations are beginning to accelerate.”
It’s that acceleration which has the county health department believing it can achieve its goal of 420,000 to 450,000 vaccines by the end of March. Not enough for herd immunity, but getting closer.
“Our vaccination plan was really designed to increase early impact through accelerated vaccinations,” Dr. Cullen said. “And the good news is I think we are starting to see that acceleration, and hopefully we’ll soon see the impact on our community.”
That impact, should it happen, has taken a long road.
“A year ago, I made the decision to stand up our virtual operations command,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer for Pima County. “And honestly, I thought I was overreacting.”
But the past year, with the thousands of deaths, the economic damage and disruptions to the system, it wasn’t an over reaction.
“There have been many times when I thought I could see the end of the tunnel, the bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “And unfortunately my crystal ball has been wrong.”
But now that crystal ball may be glowing again.
“What’s different now is what I’m focused on is the vaccination piece,” Dr. Garcia said. “Because I actually believe that this is the only way we get out of this and resume what is a more normal looking life.”
Let’s hope the crystal ball is right this time.
