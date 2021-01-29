Rio Grande Valley border agents arrest 100 migrants within span of six hours

Later that afternoon, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office called the Weslaco Border Patrol Station and requested assistance for a possible stash house in Donna, Texas. Agents responded to the location to assist. HCSO advised the agents that they had received a 911 call from someone inside the residence. Agents assisted the deputies and apprehended a total of 41 subjects illegally present in the United States. The migrants were citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Mexico.