Rio Grande Valley border agents arrest 100 migrants within span of six hours

EDINBURG, Texas. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 100 illegal migrants at two separate smuggling stash houses.
Yesterday, Rio Grande City agents received information of a possible stash house located in Roma, Texas. As agents and deputies from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence, they observed suspected illegal migrants quickly leave the property.
Agents apprehended a total of 59 individuals at the residence and the surrounding area. One subject who attempted to escape, sustained an ankle injury after jumping a nearby fence. The subject was transferred and admitted into a local hospital to be treated for his injury. While at the hospital, Border Patrol was advised the subject was COVID-19 positive.
Later that afternoon, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office called the Weslaco Border Patrol Station and requested assistance for a possible stash house in Donna, Texas. Agents responded to the location to assist. HCSO advised the agents that they had received a 911 call from someone inside the residence. Agents assisted the deputies and apprehended a total of 41 subjects illegally present in the United States. The migrants were citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Mexico.
All subjects are being processed accordingly.
