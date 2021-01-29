Salvation Army declares Operation Deep Freeze is in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona residents can expect to get another round of rain moving through the area on Friday, Jan. 29. According to the KOLD Weather team, the system will bring an 80% chance of precipitation.
Due to the weather, the Salvation Army has officially declared Operation Deep Freeze in effect.
When the temperature drops to 35 degrees or 40 with precipitation, the organization opens its doors to anyone seeking overnight shelter.
The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Ave will be accepting anyone seeking shelter until 9 p.m.
For more information about Operation Deep Freeze, please call the Hospitality House 520-795-9671.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.