Superior Court judge refuses to lift block on Pima County’s COVID-19 curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge is refusing to lift a block on Pima County’s COVID-19 curfew.
It’s been a little over a week since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled the county’s mandatory 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew violated the state constitution.
Pima County requested the curfew be allowed to remain in effect while it appealed the decision in a lawsuit brought by local business owners.
Restaurants and bars are still required to follow mask guidelines and limit the who people are inside at the same time.
