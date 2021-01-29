Tucson Mayor and Council approve $14 million investment for street repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a letter sent out Friday, Jan. 29, Senior Policy Advisor for the City of Tucson, Nathaniel Sigal, said a proposal to invest millions of dollars in street repairs has been approved.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the $14 million proposal for neighborhood street repairs, Thursday, during Mayor and Council’s budget retreat.
According to Romero, the investment more than doubles current funding for local road maintenance and responds to one of the primary concerns among residents.
“I hear Tucsonans loud and clear. Our local roads cannot wait any longer,” said Romero.
According to a recent survey by the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, 63% of respondents said it was ‘very important’ for the City of Tucson to invest in street maintenance.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.