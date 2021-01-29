Tucson police cracking down on street racers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since the pandemic started, speeders are taking advantage of empty streets to race throughout the city, said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.
Now, the department is increasing surveillance in the air and on the road; and if you’re caught racing through our neighborhoods, you could face jail time.
“We have heard the community on this and we are going to use all tools in our toolbox to address this problem,” Magnus said.
He added more residents are voicing their concerns about their lives and safety, stating street racers are out of control.
Someone else writes, “Attention to this is long overdue Chief. My infant son was killed by a teen driver going 90 plus miles down Mission Road. No one cares until it’s their child, their family member.”
Magnus said the number of citations for street racing this month have surpassed the total for all of 2019. In the last two years, nearly 200 Tucsonans lost their lives in traffic accidents, 40% of them were due to speed.
“Working with city and county prosecutors, we’re going to utilize our available ordinances. We’ll also explore legislative options to toughen the consequences for this dangerous behavior,” Magnus emphasized.
TPD plans on deploying more officers across the city while working with surrounding law enforcement agencies and business owners, where racers meet to tackle the issue.
“The air unit is one of the units that will help us maintain a visual on a vehicle, that way we can begin our enforcement action. A lot of time you’ll find that when you’re enforcing a specific area you’ll move that activity to another side of town,” said Captain Monica Prietto.
Terry Zemnickis, member of the National and International Brotherhood of Street Racers, is asking officials to reopen racetracks to keep racers off our streets.
“He was a youtuber, he was at an illegal street racing and got hit by an out of control car, and that’s exactly what we don’t want happening. This needs to be at a control environment. Take it to the drag strips,” said Zemnickis.
TPD is also launching a Survey Tool where you can report illegal street racing in your neighborhood.
If you’re caught street racing, you could face a fine up to $2,500, get your license suspended and face felony charges for endangerment.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.