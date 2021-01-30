Authorities searching for suspect who assaulted staff with machete at Phoenix dispensary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Check this video out. Authorities in Phoenix are requesting public assistance in their search for a suspect who assaulted a security guard at a medical marijuana dispensary with a machete-knife back in November 2020.
Silent Witness released this footage today, Saturday, Jan. 30, and they’re seeking any information regarding the incident.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 just after 11 a.m., the suspect and a friend were waiting to enter the medical marijuana dispensary, but the security guard denied entry to the friend.
Authorities say the suspect went back to his friend’s car, retreived a sheathed machete-type knife and pushed his way into the facility to confront the security guard.
Another employee at the dispensary, trying to help the guard, tried to disarm the suspect, and was cut by the knife that the suspect was threatening with.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
The suspect is described as a 25-year-old Black male. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has black hair, green eyes and he was wearing a dark-colored beanie and a black shirt with white stripes at the time of the incident.
You can remain anonymous.
