AZDHS: First case of UK COVID-19 variant detected in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health authorities in Arizona reported Friday that the COVID-19 virus variant from the United Kingdom has been detected in three test samples in the state.
According to AZDHS, the U.K. identified this strain in 2020 during the fall, and it was first detected in the United States at the end of December. And multiple virus variants have been documented recently across the county, and around the world.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant of the virus spreads at a faster rate. However, recent studies suggest that the vaccines currently in use against the coronavirus are effective against it.
AZDHS says it is typical for viruses to change and mutate, and it expects new variants of the virus to occut over time.
At the moment, it’s not known how widely this strain has spread in Arizona, but the state health department says it is working with laboratory and public health partners to monitor the situation.
